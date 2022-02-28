Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.96.

Shares of NYSE AMBP opened at $8.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at $55,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. 14.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

