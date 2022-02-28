ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Stake Reduced by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after buying an additional 65,174 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,199,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $662,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $29.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.81. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $58.50.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.