Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APAM. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,920,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,929,000 after buying an additional 19,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,119,000 after buying an additional 76,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,784,000 after buying an additional 89,516 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,404,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.6% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 909,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,476,000 after buying an additional 129,730 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $38.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.43. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 157.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.19%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 81.26%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe bought 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on APAM. Evercore ISI began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

