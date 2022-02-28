Ascension Asset Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ascension Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises 1.9% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $162.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.25 and a 1 year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.60%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.