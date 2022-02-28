Aspen Investment Management Inc Boosts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.70.

NYSE ICE traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.99. 66,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,887. The stock has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $139.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.07 and a 200-day moving average of $127.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,726 shares of company stock worth $12,174,130. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

