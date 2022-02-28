Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $1.74 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.9% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $47.68. The stock had a trading volume of 750,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,737,678. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.15 and a 1-year high of $55.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.40.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

