Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $2.96 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aspen Investment Management Inc lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 901 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.6% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP boosted its position in Amazon.com by 22.0% in the second quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 3,127 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,871,578 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3,077.70. The stock had a trading volume of 82,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,308. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,155.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,320.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

