Atria Investments LLC Acquires 11,935 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDVY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,323,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,473 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,330,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,260,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,077 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,370,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,477,000 after purchasing an additional 973,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,726,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,502,000 after purchasing an additional 805,943 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $49.59 on Monday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $53.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average is $50.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

