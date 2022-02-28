Atria Investments LLC Buys 1,017 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.4% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $3,701,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after acquiring an additional 390,974 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 25.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $173.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $174.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.96 and a 200-day moving average of $159.73.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,865 shares of company stock valued at $27,663,184 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.93.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

