Atria Investments LLC Buys New Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL opened at $429.92 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $372.80 and a one year high of $557.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $477.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.96.

In other news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.70, for a total value of $2,303,538.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,578,974. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

