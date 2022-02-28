Atria Investments LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,679.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,361,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,111 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $422,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,930 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $59,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,600 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,011,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $211,061,000 after purchasing an additional 944,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,850,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBA. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.15.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $46.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.20. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

