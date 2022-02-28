Atria Investments LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.5% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,184,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,864,000 after purchasing an additional 52,063 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 116,991 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $141.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.68. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. StockNews.com cut Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

