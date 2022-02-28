Atria Investments LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHDG. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 365.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 112,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 18,386 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter.

PHDG stock opened at $36.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.93. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $38.54.

