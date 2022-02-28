Atria Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 19,880 iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $639,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,874,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $63.87 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $76.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.33.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.