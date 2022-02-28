Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Position Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,654,933 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 19,335 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $471,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in Autodesk by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 400,133 shares of the software company’s stock worth $114,106,000 after buying an additional 87,692 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its position in Autodesk by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 11,439 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Autodesk by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $192,261,000 after buying an additional 30,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Argus cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Europe cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Griffin Securities cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $1,283,095 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $219.45. The stock had a trading volume of 41,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,150. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.63 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 51.50%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

