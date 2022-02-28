Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Lowered to $275.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $355.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $293.44.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $219.62 on Friday. Autodesk has a one year low of $199.63 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.48 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.70.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 51.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $1,283,095 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $687,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85,551 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

