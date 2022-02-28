Auxier Asset Management Has $6.67 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Auxier Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up about 1.1% of Auxier Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Aflac by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 620,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,341,000 after buying an additional 42,420 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $841,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AFL. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,516 shares of company stock worth $5,715,309. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $61.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $47.70 and a 12 month high of $66.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

