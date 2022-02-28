Auxier Asset Management Increases Holdings in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,446 shares during the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ LINC opened at $7.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $108,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll purchased 11,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $79,326.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

