Auxier Asset Management Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $409.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $374.27 and a 200 day moving average of $357.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $414.45.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

