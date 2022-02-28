Auxier Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Auxier Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,893 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,632 shares of company stock worth $989,017. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTSH stock opened at $88.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

