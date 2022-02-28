Aviat Networks (AVNW) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aviat Networks (NASDAQ: AVNW):

2/21/2022 – Aviat Networks was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/13/2022 – Aviat Networks was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/9/2022 – Aviat Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aviat Networks, Inc., previously known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc., is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The Company offers advanced wireless IP network migration, preparing the way to the 4G/LTE future. It also offers transformational wireless solutions, including LTE-ready microwave backhaul, WiMAX access and a complete portfolio of essential service options that enable wireless public and private telecommunications operators to deliver advanced data, voice, video and mobility services around the world. In addition, Aviat offers professional services, including installation and commissioning and training. It serves mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast system operators. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

2/7/2022 – Aviat Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aviat Networks, Inc., previously known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc., is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The Company offers advanced wireless IP network migration, preparing the way to the 4G/LTE future. It also offers transformational wireless solutions, including LTE-ready microwave backhaul, WiMAX access and a complete portfolio of essential service options that enable wireless public and private telecommunications operators to deliver advanced data, voice, video and mobility services around the world. In addition, Aviat offers professional services, including installation and commissioning and training. It serves mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast system operators. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

2/5/2022 – Aviat Networks was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/3/2022 – Aviat Networks had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $50.50 to $55.00.

1/10/2022 – Aviat Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aviat Networks, Inc., previously known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc., is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The Company offers advanced wireless IP network migration, preparing the way to the 4G/LTE future. It also offers transformational wireless solutions, including LTE-ready microwave backhaul, WiMAX access and a complete portfolio of essential service options that enable wireless public and private telecommunications operators to deliver advanced data, voice, video and mobility services around the world. In addition, Aviat offers professional services, including installation and commissioning and training. It serves mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast system operators. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

1/4/2022 – Aviat Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aviat Networks, Inc., previously known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc., is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The Company offers advanced wireless IP network migration, preparing the way to the 4G/LTE future. It also offers transformational wireless solutions, including LTE-ready microwave backhaul, WiMAX access and a complete portfolio of essential service options that enable wireless public and private telecommunications operators to deliver advanced data, voice, video and mobility services around the world. In addition, Aviat offers professional services, including installation and commissioning and training. It serves mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast system operators. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $27.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $307.13 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average is $31.97. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 37.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith bought 2,000 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Gray bought 1,000 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $29,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 43.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

