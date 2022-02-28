Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP Sells $105,454.49 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $105,454.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE AVA opened at $44.41 on Monday. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Avista had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Avista’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Avista by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,632,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,848,000 after buying an additional 540,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Avista by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,760,000 after buying an additional 105,472 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Avista by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,993,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,696,000 after buying an additional 161,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Avista by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,746,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,307,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Avista by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,668,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,889,000 after buying an additional 58,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

AVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Avista Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Avista (NYSE:AVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.