Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP Sells $105,454.49 in Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $105,454.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE AVA opened at $44.41 on Monday. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Avista had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Avista’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Avista by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,632,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,848,000 after buying an additional 540,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Avista by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,760,000 after buying an additional 105,472 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Avista by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,993,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,696,000 after buying an additional 161,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Avista by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,746,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,307,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Avista by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,668,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,889,000 after buying an additional 58,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

AVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

