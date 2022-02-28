AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €30.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.50 ($34.66) target price on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €27.60 ($31.36) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.50 ($33.52) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.99 ($38.63) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($36.59) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €30.67 ($34.85).

Get AXA alerts:

AXA stock opened at €24.77 ($28.15) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €27.18 and a 200-day moving average price of €25.37. AXA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($25.15) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($31.47).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.