Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stake Boosted by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.29.

In other news, President Luke Larson sold 5,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $899,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $44,957.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 72,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,476 and have sold 9,297 shares valued at $1,470,202. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXON opened at $134.14 on Monday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.05 and a 1-year high of $209.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.43.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

