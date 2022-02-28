Axon Enterprise’s (AXON) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $175.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $134.14 on Friday. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $117.05 and a 1 year high of $209.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.65 and a 200 day moving average of $163.36.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.65 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $99,531.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adriane M. Brown acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,055.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and sold 9,297 shares worth $1,470,202. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 17.5% in the third quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $2,534,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $2,310,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $1,778,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $1,826,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

