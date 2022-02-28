Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at SVB Leerink

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.83.

AXNX opened at $57.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 0.42. Axonics has a 52 week low of $42.37 and a 52 week high of $79.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.09.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.37 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 44.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axonics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics news, COO Rinda Sama sold 11,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $573,306.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $1,018,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,223 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axonics by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,833,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,235,000 after purchasing an additional 321,351 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Axonics by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 438,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,789,000 after purchasing an additional 82,458 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axonics by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 357,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,670,000 after purchasing an additional 247,732 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Axonics by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 890,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,479,000 after purchasing an additional 164,597 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axonics by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,074,000 after purchasing an additional 45,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

