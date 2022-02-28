AXPR (AXPR) Trading 14.6% Higher This Week

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. AXPR has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $43,785.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AXPR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, AXPR has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

