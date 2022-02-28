Azuki Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for $0.0263 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $297,233.18 and approximately $58,162.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00042846 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,801.38 or 0.06800470 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,173.47 or 0.99950524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00046113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00051197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002948 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

