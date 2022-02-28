B. Riley Lowers American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Price Target to $23.00

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.33.

AMSWA stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. American Software has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $33.26. The company has a market cap of $732.34 million, a P/E ratio of 59.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.86.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. American Software had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Software will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 118.92%.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Software by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,399,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,953,000 after purchasing an additional 40,954 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in American Software by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,883,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,485,000 after purchasing an additional 234,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Software by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,605,000 after purchasing an additional 42,045 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in American Software by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,829,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after purchasing an additional 478,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Software by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,743,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,284,000 after purchasing an additional 41,272 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

