B. Riley Trims Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Target Price to $6.00

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.25.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $714.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $5.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth about $47,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the period. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

