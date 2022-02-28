B. Riley Trims indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Target Price to $15.00

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on INDI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.35.
Shares of NASDAQ:INDI opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.27. indie Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 41.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 26.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.
