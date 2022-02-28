B. Riley Trims indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Target Price to $15.00

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on INDI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.27. indie Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24.

In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 242,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $2,923,307.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Scott David Kee sold 352,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $4,256,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,291,294 shares of company stock valued at $26,713,854. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 41.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 26.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

