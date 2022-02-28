B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund Sells 45,000 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises approximately 1.1% of B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,993,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 30.5% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $17,927,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 20.2% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $99.72. The stock had a trading volume of 17,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.12. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The company has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $367,384. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

