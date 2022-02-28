Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Director Buys $20,618.00 in Stock

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) Director Amy Butte bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $20,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.77 on Monday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 60.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 73.12%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCSF. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 273.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

