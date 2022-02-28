Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Stock Price Up 9%

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.44 and last traded at $6.33. Approximately 79,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,562,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bakkt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35.

In related news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 113,996 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $1,118,300.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKKT. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bakkt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Bakkt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bakkt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Bakkt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

