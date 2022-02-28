Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 199,545 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 486,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,545 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $18,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AQUA shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

Shares of NYSE AQUA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.33. 13,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,640. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average is $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.86. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

