Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 334,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $382,655,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BBWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.28.
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 125.13%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
