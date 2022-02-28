Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 474,339 Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 474,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,728,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 6.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,808,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,107,000 after buying an additional 733,495 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 43.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,750,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,732 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,439,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,996,000 after purchasing an additional 31,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter worth about $100,354,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

KL stock opened at $38.92 on Monday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $46.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KL. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kirkland Lake Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile (Get Rating)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.