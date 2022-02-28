Balyasny Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 391,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,005,148 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $22,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 516.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XRAY. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

NASDAQ XRAY traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.17. The stock had a trading volume of 60,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,945. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.63 and a 200 day moving average of $56.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

In related news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

