Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $17.27 Million in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 833,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,270,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Altice USA by 26.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 50.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.85.

ATUS stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.43. 68,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,718,484. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.06. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.75.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.01% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

