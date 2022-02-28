Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $19.73 Million in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 474,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,728,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Kirkland Lake Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter worth $111,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter worth $249,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KL shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

Shares of NYSE KL opened at $38.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $46.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.188 dividend. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

