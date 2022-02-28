Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 112,064 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,064 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $16,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,919,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,492,000 after buying an additional 641,131 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,522,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,250,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 12.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,386,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,041,000 after acquiring an additional 266,000 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 64.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,864,000 after buying an additional 860,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,016,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,326,000 after buying an additional 46,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded down $1.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.96. The stock had a trading volume of 22,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.57. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.89.

About East West Bancorp (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.