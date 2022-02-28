Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 38,043 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,043 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $20,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 15.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,127,000 after purchasing an additional 369,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,406,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,649,000 after acquiring an additional 59,914 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,401,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,590,000 after buying an additional 187,519 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,126,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,081,000 after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SBA Communications by 14.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,169,000 after acquiring an additional 138,775 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,776. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $303.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,470. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $391.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 114.50 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $333.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.95.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.38.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

