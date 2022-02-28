Balyasny Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,206,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 819,487 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 1.01% of Paramount Group worth $19,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,769,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Paramount Group by 41.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,064,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,856,000 after purchasing an additional 903,711 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Paramount Group by 19.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,431,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,551 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Paramount Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 463,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 36,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

PGRE opened at $11.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.00, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.33. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $184.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Paramount Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is -164.71%.

PGRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

