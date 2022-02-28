Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $150.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BAND. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.93.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $30.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $762.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58, a PEG ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.15. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $174.59.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $43,779.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,107 shares of company stock valued at $133,239 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Bandwidth by 31.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Bandwidth by 1.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Bandwidth by 12.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,923,000 after buying an additional 44,184 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Bandwidth by 6.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth during the third quarter worth $2,031,000. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bandwidth (Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.