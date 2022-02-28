Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 502,936 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,896,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502,936 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $237,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 58.3% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33.9% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 23,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 507,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,958,000 after purchasing an additional 51,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $58.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.44. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

