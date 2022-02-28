Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,255,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $230,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,459,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,829,000 after purchasing an additional 764,567 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,535,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,013,000 after buying an additional 101,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,107,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,115,000 after buying an additional 429,935 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,639,000 after buying an additional 1,438,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,688,000 after buying an additional 3,097,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on KHC. Guggenheim lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of KHC opened at $39.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average of $36.33.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

