Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,118,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $255,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,765 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $194,656,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,211 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17,826.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,632 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,163,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,695 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $79.24 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $79.08 and a one year high of $82.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.09 and its 200 day moving average is $81.12.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.