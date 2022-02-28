Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 874,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,923 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $218,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Workday by 2.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 254,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 3.9% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 224,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Workday by 28.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Workday by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WDAY opened at $225.23 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.90 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2,502.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.99 and its 200-day moving average is $262.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Workday from $345.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.25.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,226,559.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 280,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total value of $75,009,575.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 714,062 shares of company stock worth $185,842,680. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

