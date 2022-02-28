Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,466,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 109,108 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $224,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 64.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,356 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 502.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,450,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,684 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,951,000 after acquiring an additional 752,201 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 440.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 686,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,538,000 after acquiring an additional 559,566 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 15.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,610,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,983,000 after acquiring an additional 479,511 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O stock opened at $67.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 234.92%.

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

