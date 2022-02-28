Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,398,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $246,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 475.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 170.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 183.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OMC opened at $84.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.76 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.07 and its 200 day moving average is $73.99.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

